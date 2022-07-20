Home Business

Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare

The tax imposition of 5 per cent is also without the input tax credit, which has been heavily criticized by the industry.

Published: 20th July 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The 5% GST rate on non-ICU hospital rooms with rental value above Rs 5,000 per day would lead to inflation and would increase the cost for patients, as per the healthcare industry. They say it will defeat the government’s objective of providing affordable healthcare services to all.

The tax imposition of 5% is also without the input tax credit, has been heavily criticized by the industry. The decision of levying GST on such rooms was taken by the government last month during the 47th GST Council meeting in Chandigarh.

“The decision to impose a 5% GST on hospital room rent above Rs 5,000 per day (excluding ICU) would add to inflationary pressure to some extent and increase the burden. If there is a GST on room rent then tax credit should be allowed for the hospital sector,” said Dr Shankar Narang, COO Paras Healthcare.

 “As GST is not payable on healthcare services, service providers are not eligible to avail credit on the input taxes paid by it, which ultimately becomes a cost for the service provider,” Narang added. Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, managing director at Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, also echoed the same observation. He said the general public will be adversely affected by the imposition of 5% GST without an input tax credit. 

“I think to make healthcare accessible and inexpensive for the last man standing, it should receive the most subsidies and GST exemptions. With this tax, hospital expenses would rise, and many patients might face difficulties,” stated Dr. Chaudhry.

According to a study by EY for healthcare industry body NATHEALTH, the sector carries an embedded tax above 6% of the annual turnover.

This is also one of the few sectors where the embedded tax burden post-GST period is higher than pre-GST times on account of limited pass-through available to the imports under the earlier State VAT regime. 

GST on hospital room

It will defeat the government’s objective of providing affordable healthcare services to all.

The tax imposition of 5% is also without the input tax credit, which has been heavily criticized by the industry

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST ICU Hospital Rooms healthcare Inflation vat
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp