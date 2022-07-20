Home Business

India slips 3 spots in ranking for mobile median speed, fares better on fixed broadband: Ookla

Published: 20th July 2022 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India slipped three spots in the global ranking for mobile median speed while it showed improved performance on fixed broadband metrics, according to Ookla's Speedtest Global Index.

According to Ookla, in June 2022, India recorded 14 Mbps median mobile download speeds which was a tad lower than the 14.28 Mbps recorded in May 2022.

"This decrease in download speeds has brought the country to the 118th position in June from 115th in May 2022," Ookla said in a release. That said, India's median download speeds on fixed broadband marked an improvement at 48.11 Mbps in June 2022, from 47.86 Mbps in the previous month. This pushed country's global ranking three notches higher, to 72nd spot in June 2022 from 75th in May 2022."

According to the June Speedtest Global Index, Norway continues to be at the No.1 spot for overall global median mobile speeds, while Chile has reclaimed its No.1 position from Singapore, which landed at the No.2 spot for overall global fixed broadband speeds, it said.

Papua New Guinea and Gabon registered the highest growth for mobile download speeds and fixed broadband speeds respectively in June 2022.

Ookla's index compares speedtest data from around the world each month.

"Data for the Global Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month to test their Internet performance," it said.

