Jio adds 3.11 million users, Airtel 1.02 million in May, Vodafone loses subscribers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio added maximum new subscribers at 3.11 million, while Bharti Airtel added 1.02 million users in May, according to the latest report released by Trai.

However, the debt-laden Vodafone Idea continued to lose subscribers, losing 0.7 million subscribers, and its subscriber base left only 258.45 million. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) lost 5.36 lakh, wireless subscribers, in the month, while the customer loss for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) stood at 2,665.

“Urban telephone subscriptions increased from 646.99 million at the end of April-22 to 647.81 million at the end of May-22 and the rural subscription also increased from 520.82 million to 522.92 million during the same period,” TRAI said.

In terms of active users, Bharti Airtel with 354 million active users (or 97.9% of its overall user base) is in the top spot while Reliance Jio, with 383 million users (93.7% of its overall wireless base) is in the second spot. As of May 31, 2022, the private operators held 89.9% market share in the wireless space, whereas state-owned telecom operators BSNL and MTNL had a market share of only about 10%.

