Home Business

Reliance Industries shares climb over 4 per cent; ONGC jumps 7 per cent after windfall tax cut

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 714.52 points or 1.30 per cent higher at 55,482.14.

Published: 20th July 2022 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of firms related to oil exploration and refineries were in heavy demand on Wednesday, with Reliance Industries and ONGC rallying after the government slashed windfall tax on petrol, diesel, jet fuel and crude oil.

Reliance Industries shares jumped 4.25 per cent to Rs 2,545.05 on the BSE. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) rallied 7 per cent to Rs 136.40. Among others, Chennai Petroleum Corporation jumped 11.38 per cent, Oil India climbed 8.82 per cent and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals advanced 4.95 per cent.

"The relief announced by the government for the petroleum sector through a reduction in windfall tax and cuts in duties on exports will be a major boost for the sector, particularly for RIL," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 714.52 points or 1.30 per cent higher at 55,482.14.

The government on Wednesday slashed the windfall tax on petrol, diesel, jet fuel and crude oil following a decline in international rates. It scrapped a Rs 6 a litre tax on the export of petrol and reduced the same on ATF from Rs 6 a litre to Rs 4.

Besides, the tax on diesel has been reduced to Rs 11 from Rs 13 per litre, according to finance ministry notifications. Further, the Rs 23,250 per tonne additional tax on crude oil produced domestically has been cut to Rs 17,000 per tonne.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oil firm ONGC Reliance Industries Tax Export Petrol BSE Sensex
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp