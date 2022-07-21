Home Business

ADB lowers India's GDP forecast for FY23 to 7.2 per cent

Some of the impacts of this may be offset by a cut in excise duties, the provision of fertilizer and gas subsidies, and the extension of a free food distribution programme, it said.

Published: 21st July 2022 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

GDP

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Asian Development Bank (ADB) has lowered the economic growth forecast for India for the current fiscal year to 7.2 per cent, with the impacts of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war getting exacerbated by high inflation.

In April, the multilateral funding agency had forecast the Indian economy to grow by 7.5 per cent.

It also revised downwards the economic growth in the fiscal ended March 2022 to 8.7 per cent from 8.9 per cent estimated earlier.

India's GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth moderated to 4.1 per cent in Q4 of the fiscal year ended March 2022 on disappointing growth in private consumption and a contraction in manufacturing, ADB said in its supplement to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) for 2022.

"India has been hit by the omicron COVID-19 variant and the economic impact of the war in Ukraine. Consequently, GDP growth for FY2021 is revised down from 8.9 per cent to 8.7 per cent and from 7.5 per cent to 7.2 per cent for FY2022 (fiscal to be ending in March 2023). Although consumer confidence continues to improve, higher-than-expected inflation will erode consumer purchasing power," ADO Supplement released on Thursday said.

Some of the impacts of this may be offset by a cut in excise duties, the provision of fertilizer and gas subsidies, and the extension of a free food distribution programme, it said.

Private investment will soften due to the higher cost of borrowing for firms as the RBI continues to raise policy rates to contain inflation.

For the South Asian region, it has lowered the growth forecast from 7 per cent to 6.5 per cent for 2022 and from 7.4 per cent to 7.1 per cent for 2023 mainly due to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka and high inflation and associated monetary tightening in India.

"The economic impact of the pandemic has declined across most of Asia, but we are far from a full and sustainable recovery," said ADB Chief Economist Albert Park.

On top of the slowdown in the PRC (People's Republic of China), the fallout from the war in Ukraine has added to inflationary pressure that's causing central banks around the world to raise interest rates, acting as a brake on growth.

It's crucial to address all these global uncertainties, which continue to pose risks to the region's recovery, Park said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ADB GDP FY23 forecast
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp