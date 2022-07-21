Karnataka, Telangana, Haryana bag top three ranks among major states in Niti's innovation index

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Karnataka, Telangana and Haryana have been ranked as the top three states among major states in Niti Aayog's third innovation index.

Niti Aayog's India Innovation index 2021 examines innovation capacities and ecosystems at the sub-national level.

The index, released by Niti Aayog's Vice Chairman Suman Bery in the presence of Chief Executive Officer Parameswaran Iyer on Thursday, has been developed on the lines of the Global Innovation Index.

States and Union Territories were divided into '17 Major States', '10 North-East and Hill States', and '9 Union Territories and City States', for effectively comparing their performance.

Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Bihar have been ranked at the bottom of the index among major states.

Karnataka topped the index for the third year in a row.

Among Union Territories, Chandigarh topped the chart, while in the North-East and hill states category Manipur occupied the top spot.

Speaking at the event, Niti Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer said he would like to reaffirm the Aayog's continued commitment to monitoring the state of innovation in India through the India Innovation Index.

"We strive to improve the innovation ecosystem across the nation in partnership with states and other stakeholders," he said. Niti Aayog member V K Saraswat said innovation is the key to sustainable and inclusive growth."

It can help us solve the biggest challenges of our times, bringing millions out of poverty, generating livelihood opportunities, and paving the way for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

The first and second editions of India Innovation Index were launched in October 2019 and January 2021, respectively.

According to an official statement, the third edition strengthens the scope of innovation analysis in the country by drawing on the framework of the Global Innovation Index (GII).

The new framework presents a more nuanced and comprehensive outlook for measuring innovation performance in India, with the introduction of 66 unique indicators, as compared to the 36 indicators used in the previous edition (India Innovation Index 2020), it added.

