New Citroen India launches C3 at Rs 5.71 lakhs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Citroën India on Wednesday launched a new C3 at an introductory price of Rs 5,70,500. Price for the top variant is kept at Rs 8,05,500.

The model is the first product from the C-Cubed family of vehicles and is built at its facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. C3 comes in two petrol engine options - a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated unit that churns 82hp and 115Nm that is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and the other is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol unit, making 110hp and 190Nm, and mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

NEW DELHI: Citroën India on Wednesday launched a new C3 at an introductory price of Rs 5,70,500. Price for the top variant is kept at Rs 8,05,500. The model is the first product from the C-Cubed family of vehicles and is built at its facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. C3 comes in two petrol engine options - a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated unit that churns 82hp and 115Nm that is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and the other is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol unit, making 110hp and 190Nm, and mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.