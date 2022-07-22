Home Business

After 3 years, shares of ITC hit Rs 300 level

ITC shares have gained 45.5% in the last year and in 2022 alone, it has surged by 38 per cent. 

Published: 22nd July 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After showing the least movement in the last year’s bull-run, the calendar year 2022 clearly belongs to ITC shareholders. Shares of cigarette to hotel conglomerate on Thursday surpassed the Rs 300 mark for the first time in three years amid overall positive sentiment in the market.

ITC stock on Thursday intraday trading hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 302.2 and closed 0.47% higher at Rs 299.50 against the previous close of Rs 298.10 on BSE. ITC shares have gained 45.5% in the last year and in 2022 alone, it has surged by 38%. 

In contrast, BSE FMCG Index has gained 11.36% in 2022 and the benchmark BSE Sensex has corrected by around 6%. If market analysts are to be believed, the stock may witness more buying as it may even breach the Rs 350-level. Brokerage firm Centrum Broking had earlier assigned a buy call on ITC stock with a target price of Rs 351 while Motilal Oswal last month gave a target price of Rs 335.

Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities, has advised ITC shareholders to hold the counter for a short-term target of Rs 340, while maintaining a strict trailing stop loss at Rs 265 apiece levels. Singhal also suggested that one can buy ITC shares at current levels and keep on accumulating till Rs 275 levels.

Ravi Singh, vice-president and head of Research, Share India, said the stock is potentially stronger than peers due to its robust recovery in the cigarette and hotel business and cost optimisation. “On technical setup, the counter is in a strong bullish trend by major momentum indicators. Investors may hold their positions for a target of Rs 325 in the near term,” said Singh.

The company’s share  hit 52-week high of Rs 302.2
ITC stock on Thursday intraday trading hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 302.2 and closed 0.47% higher at Rs 299.50 against the previous close of Rs 298.10 on the BSE

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ITC Cigarette Hotel Conglomerate BSE FMCG Index Sensex Motilal Oswal
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp