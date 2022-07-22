Home Business

All major ports to be made self-sustainable on electricity by 2030: Sonowal 

Further, he said under the holistic development of coastal districts, a total of 567 projects with an estimated cost of around Rs 58,000 crore have been identified.

Published: 22nd July 2022 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File photo | PTI)

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is committed to reducing emissions from the shipping sector and all the major ports will be made fully self-sustainable on electricity by 2030, Parliament was informed on Friday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said that to develop global standard ports in India, Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030 has identified initiatives, such as developing world-class Mega Ports, transhipment hubs and infrastructure modernisation of ports.

According to the minister, as a part of the Sagarmala Programme, more than 800 projects at an estimated cost of around Rs 5.5 lakh crore have been identified for implementation from 2015 to 2035 across all coastal states.

Further, he said under the holistic development of coastal districts, a total of 567 projects with an estimated cost of around Rs 58,000 crore have been identified.

MIV 2030 estimates the investments to the tune of Rs 1,00,000-1,25,000 crore for capacity augmentation and development of world-class infrastructure at Indian Ports, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ports self-sustainable Electricity Sarbananda Sonowal
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp