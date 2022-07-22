Gautam Adani now 4th richest in world, richer than Bill Gates

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man and chairman of Adani Group, has now become the fourth richest person in the world, overtaking the wealth of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with an estimated wealth of $116.3 billion on Thursday, as per the Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List.

Gates, who for years have held the title of being the world’s wealthiest person, slipped to fifth position in the billionaire list with an estimated wealth of $104.7 billion.

The number 1 title in the list is held by Tesla’s Elon Musk ($248.7 billion, followed by LVMH’s Bernard Arnault ($156.5 billion) and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos ($148.8 billion). RIL’s Mukesh Ambani was in the 10th position in the list with a fortune of $90 billion.

Adani’s rise to being one of the world’s wealthiest has been eye-catching. In just two years, his personal fortune rose from about $9 billion in 2020 to $90 billion in 2022, as per Forbes’ data. In the calendar year 2022 so far, he has possibly added more billions to his wealth than any other billionaire in the world.

As per Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Adani has added over $34 billion to his fortune in 2022 so far. In this index, Adani’s wealth, pegged at $111 billion, is $5 billion short of Bill Gates’ wealth, pegged at $116 billion. In recent trading sessions, Adani Group stocks has seen strong buying as it continuous to expand aggressively.

NEW DELHI: Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man and chairman of Adani Group, has now become the fourth richest person in the world, overtaking the wealth of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with an estimated wealth of $116.3 billion on Thursday, as per the Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List. Gates, who for years have held the title of being the world’s wealthiest person, slipped to fifth position in the billionaire list with an estimated wealth of $104.7 billion. The number 1 title in the list is held by Tesla’s Elon Musk ($248.7 billion, followed by LVMH’s Bernard Arnault ($156.5 billion) and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos ($148.8 billion). RIL’s Mukesh Ambani was in the 10th position in the list with a fortune of $90 billion. Adani’s rise to being one of the world’s wealthiest has been eye-catching. In just two years, his personal fortune rose from about $9 billion in 2020 to $90 billion in 2022, as per Forbes’ data. In the calendar year 2022 so far, he has possibly added more billions to his wealth than any other billionaire in the world. As per Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Adani has added over $34 billion to his fortune in 2022 so far. In this index, Adani’s wealth, pegged at $111 billion, is $5 billion short of Bill Gates’ wealth, pegged at $116 billion. In recent trading sessions, Adani Group stocks has seen strong buying as it continuous to expand aggressively.