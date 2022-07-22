Italian fashion house Valentino to enter India with Reliance Brands deal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Italian luxury fashion house Valentino is entering India under a long-term distribution deal with Reliance Brands Limited. Under the agreement, the company will open two Valentino stores – first in Delhi and its flagship store in Mumbai.

Reliance Brands, which is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures in a statement on Thursday said, the Delhi store is due to open in 2022 by the end of the summer. “Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) has inked a long-term distribution agreement with Valentino to bring to India the most established Italian Maison de Couture,” the company said, adding that the stores will stock a complete range across womenswear, menswear, footwear, and accessories of the brand.

Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brands said this partnership will help make the brand more accessible to its Indian customers and build a new tribe of Valentino connoisseurs. The brand is currently present in over 144 locations through 212 Valentino directly operated boutiques and over 1,300 points of sale.

Jacopo Venturini, CEO of Maison Valentino said, “The upcoming store opening represents a significant step in Valentino’s global strategy, and we are honored to be part of the country’s growing retail market, allowing the company and the Valentino Community to grow in a solid way, according to our values and brand culture.” The company in the statement added that In Delhi, Valentino will open a 162 sqm boutique in DLF Emporio.

