Home Business

Italian fashion house Valentino to enter India with Reliance Brands deal

The brand is currently present in over 144 locations through 212 Valentino directly operated boutiques and over 1,300 points of sale.

Published: 22nd July 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Models wear creations as part of the Valentino women's Fall-Winter Haute Couture 2022-23 collection. (Photo | AP)

Models wear creations as part of the Valentino women's Fall-Winter Haute Couture 2022-23 collection. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Italian luxury fashion house Valentino is entering India under a long-term distribution deal with Reliance Brands Limited. Under the agreement, the company will open two Valentino stores – first in Delhi and its flagship store in Mumbai.

Reliance Brands, which is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures in a statement on Thursday said, the Delhi store is due to open in 2022 by the end of the summer. “Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) has inked a long-term distribution agreement with Valentino to bring to India the most established Italian Maison de Couture,” the company said, adding that the stores will stock a complete range across womenswear, menswear, footwear, and accessories of the brand.

Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brands said this partnership will help make the brand more accessible to its Indian customers and build a new tribe of Valentino connoisseurs. The brand is currently present in over 144 locations through 212 Valentino directly operated boutiques and over 1,300 points of sale.

Jacopo Venturini, CEO of Maison Valentino said, “The upcoming store opening represents a significant step in Valentino’s global strategy, and we are honored to be part of the country’s growing retail market, allowing the company and the Valentino Community to grow in a solid way, according to our values and brand culture.” The company in the statement added that In Delhi, Valentino will open a 162 sqm boutique in DLF Emporio.

Partnership to make the brand accessible in India
Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brands, said this partnership will help make the brand more accessible to its Indian customers and build a new tribe of Valentino connoisseurs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Italian Luxury Fashion Valentino Reliance Brands Entering India Delhi Bombay Flgship Store Partnership Italian Maison de Couture
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp