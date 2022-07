By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s power demand is likely to grow by over 6% for the second straight fiscal year in the financial year 2022-23, and above the pre-pandemic levels, according to the recent report by Crisil.

The report noted that the long-period average growth of 5%, could continue for two more fiscals. “The past three decadal trends show power demand tangoes economic cycles. On average, it has grown 100 basis points slower than gross domestic product (GDP),” reads the report.

