Home Business

Mittal: Airtel at the forefront in offering 5G service

Mittal, also highlighted how Airtel outperformed competitors in expanding revenue market share through incremental 4G net-adds.

Published: 23rd July 2022 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel. (File Photo)

Bharti Airtel. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal on Friday said Airtel will be at the forefront of bringing 5G connectivity to India. In a statement in Airtel’s annual report 2021-22, Mittal noted that Airtel took lead in 5G by testing the network ahead of the competition and became the first operator in India to demonstrate a 5G cloud gaming experience and conduct a successful 700 Mhz band trial for rural connectivity. 

“A brilliant experience built over a 5G ready network played an integral part in delivering a robust performance… We can proudly say that Airtel will be at the forefront of bringing 5G connectivity to India with a powerful network that will support India’s digital-first economy,” said Mittal.

Mittal’s comment assumes significance, as the 5G spectrum auction is slated to be held on July 26, 2022. The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) put on a total 72 GHz (gigahertz) of radiowaves worth at least Rs 4.3 lakh crore on auction. Interestingly, this time, along with telecom operators Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, a new entrant, Gautam Adani’s flagship Adani Enterprise, is also participating in the auction. Analysts believe the entry of Adani Group is going to make the auction fiercer.  

Mittal, also highlighted how Airtel outperformed competitors in expanding revenue market share through incremental 4G net-adds. The company added 21.5 million subscribers in the year to cross the 200 million 4G smartphone customer threshold.  On the digitisation front, Mittal said Airtel must continue its role in India’s digitisation journey. The telco raised $3.5 billion in equity to add its capacity.

Operationally, Mital added that Airtel pressed the pedal harder to accelerate growth in each business segment – whether it is mobile services, non-mobile or digital. “On the tower's front, given the stabilising industry structure and emerging opportunities related to future 5G rollouts, we expanded our shareholding to ~47.95% in Indus Towers,” added Mittal. 

Vodafone Idea appoints new CEO
NewDelhi: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) on Friday announced the appointment of Akshaya Moondra as its next chief executive officer (CEO). The company, in a statement, said his tenure, for a period of three years, will begin on August 19. Moondra, who is currently VIL’s chief financial officer, would be replacing Ravinder Takkar as the CEO. Ravinder Takkar was appointed on August 19, 2019, for a term of three years. His tenure will end on August 18. “Akshaya Moondra is well versed with the VIL business and confident he will successfully steer the company,” said Himanshu Kapania, Chairman, VIL.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharti Airtel Sunil Mittal 5G connectivity Reliance Jio Gautam Adani Adani Enterprise
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp