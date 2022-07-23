UpGrad buys Harappa Education for Rs 300 crore 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Edtech major upGrad on Friday announced the acquisition of Harappa Education at Rs 300 crore. Harappa has an active clientele of 100 mid and large-sized organisations, and will clock Rs 75 crore revenue this year.

upGrad closed the transaction with Harappa shareholders -Bodhi Tree Systems and Co-Founders Pramath Raj Sinha and Shreyasi Singh. They will join the upGrad Cap table.

“We see strong demand from our clients and with Harappa coming in, we will be able to grow exponentially within the segment as we cross-leverage the synergies,” said Ronnie Screwvala and Mayank Kumar, Co-founders of upGrad.

