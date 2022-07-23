Home Business

UpGrad buys Harappa Education for Rs 300 crore 

upGrad closed the transaction with Harappa shareholders -Bodhi Tree Systems and Co-Founders Pramath Raj Sinha and Shreyasi Singh. They will join the upGrad Cap table.

Published: 23rd July 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Ronnie Screwvala (PTI File Photo)

Ronnie Screwvala (PTI File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Edtech major upGrad on Friday announced the acquisition of Harappa Education at Rs 300 crore. Harappa has an active clientele of 100 mid and large-sized organisations, and will clock Rs 75 crore revenue this year.

upGrad closed the transaction with Harappa shareholders -Bodhi Tree Systems and Co-Founders Pramath Raj Sinha and Shreyasi Singh. They will join the upGrad Cap table.

“We see strong demand from our clients and with Harappa coming in, we will be able to grow exponentially within the segment as we cross-leverage the synergies,” said Ronnie Screwvala and Mayank Kumar, Co-founders of upGrad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edtech upGrad Acquisition Harappa Education Bodhi Tree Systems said Ronnie Screwvala
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp