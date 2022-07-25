One held at IGI Airpot in cheating case while trying to flee to Dubai

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In connection with the cheating of a Delhi-based businessman, Dinesh Kumar Gupta, former Managing Director of Ujala Pumps, has been arrested by the Economic Offence Wing from IGI Airport, while he was trying to flee to Dubai from the country.

The alleged cheating amounted to worth Rs 5.50 crores. The case was registered on the complaint of Arun Gupta, owner of a firm called JK Gupta and Sons (India).

In the year 2012, the accused approached the complainant and took a loan of Rs 65-70 lakhs from him. Further, in the month of December 2012, the accused took another loan of Rs. 3,35,50,000 from the complainant on terms that if he failed to repay the loan, he would sell his property.

Again, in the year -2015, the accused who also had business relations with the complainant, stopped paying bills of approximately Rs. 2 crores, raised by the complainant's firm namely M/s J. K. Gupta & Sons (India) for the sale/supply of ball bearing to the alleged company M/s Ujala Pumps Pvt. Ltd.

Thereafter, the complainant approached to the accused for repayment of his unsecured loan and outstanding bills i.e. 5.35 crores. In the year 2016, the accused persons approached the complainant and told them that they are ready to sell their property at RICCO Industrial Area, Bhiwadi, Rajasthan to the complainant at market value i.e. 7 crores to clear all outstanding dues.

In this regard, an agreement to sell dated October 10, 2016, was executed between both the parties mentioning details of outstanding dues and the fact that the property is free from all the encumbrances. Later the complainant came to know that the said property was already mortgaged with Union Bank of India.

"After registration of the case, the investigation was taken up. During the course of the investigation, notices u/s 41(A) Cr.P.C. were issued to the accused but he did not turn up. Several raids were conducted to apprehend the accused Dinesh Kumar Gupta but he was absconding and deliberately evading his arrest. Therefore, he was declared Proclaimed Person by the Hon'ble Court of Ms. Chhavi Kapoor, Ld. CMM/West vide order dated 06/12/2021," a statement said.

