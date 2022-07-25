Home Business

Gold marginally down to Rs 51,145 per 10 grams, Silver prices plunge

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,726.80 per ounce and USD 18.62 per ounce, respectively.

Published: 25th July 2022 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

gold, gold smuggling, gold bar

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices declined marginally to Rs 51,145 per 10 grams while silver plunged by Rs 1,331 per kg in the national capital on Monday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 51,150 per 10 grams.

Silver fell sharply by Rs 1,331 to Rs 54,351 per kg from Rs 55,682 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,726.80 per ounce and USD 18.62 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally down at USD 1,726 per ounce," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gold Silver global market Dilip Parmar
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp