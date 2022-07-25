Home Business

Zomato shares slump over 10 per cent after expiry of mandatory lock-in period

The lock-in period refers to that period for which investments cannot be sold or redeemed.

Published: 25th July 2022 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Zomato. (File Photo)

Zomato. (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Shares of new-age food aggregator company Zomato slumped thick and fast on Monday morning as the one-year mandatory lock-in period for promoters, shareholders, and others ended.

The lock-in period refers to that period for which investments cannot be sold or redeemed.

At 11:11 am, the shares of the listed company traded at Rs 47.45, down 11.6 per cent from the previous close. Its intraday low was Rs 46.

Listed on July 23, 2021, the food aggregator's initial public offering was a success as it was subscribed 38.25 times. It made a stellar debut at a premium of 53 per cent. At present, the share price of Zomato is, however, around 70 per cent from its peak of Rs 169. 

Even though the company reported healthy gains on its listings on the stock exchanges in July last year, it could not capitaliSe on it further.

"Zomato Ltd. has witnessed a significant underperformance since its listing and has fallen a whopping 71 per cent from its all-time high price. The company has been shunned by the investors post the beginning of the rate hike cycle by the central banks globally and the huge sell-off in the tech sector," said Punit Patni, Equity Research Analyst, Swastika Investmart.

Further, the company will take significant time to show profitability and the current market sentiments are punishing startups that are growing without showing profits.

"Therefore, we are averse to Zomato Ltd. despite its strong position in the online food service platforms and the current correction," said Patni

Recently, the food aggregator company Zomato's Board of Directors approved a proposal to acquire the cash-strapped quick commerce company Blinkit for Rs 4,447 crore. Blinkit was earlier known as Grofers. It believes the acquisition will help increase Zomato's hyperlocal delivery fleet utilization and reduce the cost of delivery.

Similar to Zomato, several others too have witnessed sizable gains on their exchange debut in the past one year, but later underperform and fall sharply from their all-time highs.

Analysts believe that these companies lacked systematic direction and well-planned focus, while others attributed the slump to an extremely high valuation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zomato IPO
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp