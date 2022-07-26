Home Business

As Zomato tanks to all-time low, Jefferies tells long-term investors to hit 'buy' button

Zomato's share price tanked over 11 per cent on Monday and another 12.61 per cent on Tuesday to hit an all-time low of Rs 41.60.

Published: 26th July 2022

NEW DELHI: As food delivery platform Zomato saw its stock tumbling to an all-time low, global brokerage and research firm Jefferies has said it is time to buy as the stock can be a good entry point for long-term investors.

Zomato's share price tanked over 11 per cent on Monday and another 12.61 per cent on Tuesday to hit an all-time low of Rs 41.60.

In a note, Jefferies said that now is the time for long-term investors to Buy Zomato stock with a target price of Rs 100.

"Zomato management has also accelerated its journey towards better unit economics and is now eyeing a break-even in the food delivery business in the foreseeable future," the note read.

The online food delivery giant's stock has fallen more than 69 per cent this year.

"Zomato is now unloved, having underperformed peers year-to-date. Blinkit acquisition elongates path to profitability and despite management guidance on break-even in food delivery, investors are not giving many benefits of doubt. We think this makes for a great case for long-term investors to Buy,” Jefferies said in its note. Night is darkest just before dawn, it added.

"The only exception to management's conservative stance is its decision to buy Blinkit, which may be driven by FOMO or protect its food delivery turf, as highlighted post-acquisition. Time horizon is probably longer for the mgmt. as against investors as this business will likely be a cash guzzler in the medium term," said the global brokerage and research firm.

"Zomato itself has guided for $400m of investment over the next two years. This remains a medium-term concern for investors as this would weigh on company profitability," Jefferies added.

Zomato shares fell to their lowest levels on Monday since the IPO was launched at Rs 76 per share as the one-year lock-in period for investors considered insiders has ended.

