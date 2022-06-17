Swiggy, Zomato need to show nutritional info on website: FSSAI order

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato will now need to provide on their website nutritional information, allergen information and Ingredient information of each dish on their menu from July 1, according to a FSSAI order.

In a letter to all e-commerce food business operators (FBOs), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked them to make provisions in their platforms, including mobile apps, for display of the above mentioned information.

E-commerce food operators need to get the requisite information from respective restaurants and provide on their website wherever applicable. Food service establishments having central licence or outlets at 10 or more locations are required to mention the details.

In the order, FSSAI drew reference to the provisions for ‘Display of Information in Food Service Establishments, as per the FSS (Labelling and Display) Regulations’ 2O2O which will be effective from July 1, 2022.

FSSAI, in its letter, advised its regional directors to ensure compliance for the same through e-commerce FBOs. Swiggy, Zomato and the likes need to take care of some other regulations too as the government recently directed e-commerce FBOs to show consumers the breakup of all charges included in the order amount.