India to raise natural gas share in energy mix

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday announced that it has set a target to raise the share of natural gas in the energy mix to 15% by 2030, from current 6.3%. Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha said the government is taking various initiatives including expansion of national gas grid to about 33,500 km from current 21,715 km, expansion of city gas distribution (CGD) network, setting up of liquefied natural gas terminals. It is also planning to allocate domestic gas to compressed natural gas (transport) /piped natural gas (domestic) in no cut category and allow marketing and pricing freedom to gas produced from high pressure/high temperature areas, deep water & ultra-deep water and from coal seams. “Providing piped natural gas (PNG) connections and establis ment of compressed natural gas (CNG) stations is part of the development of CGD network and the same is carried out by the entities authorized by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB),” said the minister in parliament.