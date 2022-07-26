Home Business

Retail sector bounces back in Q2, e-com retail to touch $145 billion by 2026

Although supply addition was down by more than 50% Q-o-Q during the quarter, the report notes that H1 2022 saw a more than 500% increase in project completions compared to a year ago.

Published: 26th July 2022 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

e-commerce digital marketing online purchase

For representational purposes (Express Illustration | Soumyadip Sinha)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The retail sector made a robust recovery in Q2 2022, with transaction activity growing by more than 100% on a Q-o-Q basis, according to a research report released on Tuesday.

Overall, in H1 2022, it reported massive growth of more than 160% on a Y-o-Y basis as a result of pent-up demand causing a renewal in physical retail visits even as online shopping continued to perform strongly, says the insights released by real estate consulting firm CBRE.

"Across cities, we are witnessing brands resizing and recalibrating their physical store strategies to diversify their portfolio and expand their footprint, with 'experience' fast becoming an important frontier to bridge the retailer-consumer gap," it said.

ALSO READ | Global economy facing a knife-at-the-throat situation, warns IMF; cuts India's growth forecast

Although supply addition was down by more than 50% Q-o-Q during the quarter, the report notes that H1 2022 saw a more than 500% increase in project completions compared to a year ago. "We expect these positive sentiments to sustain in the near term even as retailers explore innovative means to attract their consumers and drive sales on both online and offline fronts."

At the same time, another report by PGA labs expects the e-commerce retail market in India to reach $145 billion in FY26 from $48 billion in FY21 with about 15 million daily shipments.

This is primarily driven by the proliferation of D2C brands and social commerce, according to the report. Over 600 D2C brands have been launched in the country since 2016.

"Covid-19 has been one of the catalysts that have accelerated the adoption of online purchases, resulting in significant demand and supply-side changes in the E-commerce space," says the report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
E-com Retail business
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp