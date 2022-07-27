Home Business

Around 120 crore days of MGNREGA employment generated so far in FY23: Government

It provides livelihood security for livelihood for rural households when no better employment opportunity is available and mitigates to some extent push factors for migration.

Published: 27th July 2022 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

A file picture of women employed under the MGNREGA scheme. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

A file picture of women employed under the MGNREGA scheme. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Around 120 crore days of employment were generated so far during the current financial year 2022-23 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, informed Parliament.

During the 2019-20, 2021-21, and 2021-22 financial years, a total of 265.32 crores, 389.08 crores, and 363.46 crore man-days were generated, respectively, the minister said on Tuesday.

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) is a demand-driven wage employment program that provides for the enhancement of livelihood security of the households in rural areas of the country by providing at least one hundred days of guaranteed wage employment in every financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.

It provides livelihood security for livelihood for rural households when no better employment opportunity is available and mitigates to some extent push factors for migration.

On the migration of people towards urban areas, the minister said there is no specific information available regarding the large-scale migration of labourers from rural, tribal, and remote areas to urban areas in search of employment.

However, citing the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted from July 2020 - June 2021, the minister said around 11 per cent of people migrate in search of employment/better employment, whereas 20 per cent are due to migration of parent/earning member of the family. The bulk chunk of the migration, the survey showed, at 47.5 per cent was due to marriage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Employment MGNREGA FY23 Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp