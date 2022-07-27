India's newest airline, Akasa Air adds 28 weekly flights between Bangalore and Mumbai 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, is adding 28 weekly direct flights on its newly-launched sector between Bengaluru and Mumbai starting August 19, 2022.

With this, Akasa Air will have a presence in the key cities of Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kochi and Bengaluru, making a total of 82 weekly flights available within the first few weeks of its operations.

On July 22, 2022, investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa opened bookings for ticket sales of its first commercial flight. Flying with the airline code QP, Akasa Air will begin commercial operations with two aircraft from August 07, 2022. On Tuesday, the airline welcomed the arrival of its second Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, VT-YAB, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

