Home Business

India's tea exports declined over 20 per cent in past 5 years: Centre in Lok Sabha

India's tea sector employs around 1.2 million workers and contributes 23 per cent to the global output.

Published: 27th July 2022 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Tea exports, tea plantation

Image used for representational purpose only.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India's tea exports declined over 20 per cent over the past five years to around 200 million kilograms. To put it into context, from 2017-18 to 2021-22, annual exports of the beverage declined from 256.67 million kg to 200.79 million kilograms.

In terms of volume, it, however, rose by 7 per cent to Rs 5,412 crore.

"There was a decline in export of tea in last few years. Reportedly, this was due to nonavailability of containers, dislocation in shipping schedules, lock-down and uncertainty in the market due to covid-19 and disruptions in overall global trade," Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday in reply to a question on the tea trade.

On whether any consignment of Indian tea was rejected by some countries recently, the minister said that the Indian Tea Exporters' Association has confirmed to the Tea Board that no return of any tea consignment was reported.

Notably, for several years now, India's tea industry has been struggling with issues such as rising input costs, relatively stagnant consumption, subdued prices, and weak exports. The tea business is cost-intensive, where 60-70 per cent of the total investment is fixed cost.

India's tea sector employs around 1.2 million workers and contributes 23 per cent to the global output.

On efforts taken to promote the trade of Indian tea, the minister said: "It has been a continuous endeavour of the Tea Board and tea industry to strategize ways and means to ensure the quality of tea being exported from India."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India's tea exports Declined Anupriya Patel Lok Sabha Indian Tea Exporters' Association
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp