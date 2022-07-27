Home Business

Larsen & Toubro's net profit jumps 45% to Rs 1,702.07 crore

The company saw its consolidated revenue for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) giant rise 22.2% year on year (y-o-y) to Rs 35,853 crore.

Published: 27th July 2022 07:41 AM

Larsen and Toubro, Image for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday reported a 45% jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,702.07 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as compared to Rs 1,174 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The company saw its consolidated revenue for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) giant rise 22.2% year on year (y-o-y) to Rs 35,853 crore. On a sequential basis, the revenue plummeted 32.2%.

At the operating level, the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 24.8% to Rs 3,956.7 crore in the quarter under review over Rs 3,171 crore in Q1 FY22. EBITDA margin stood at 11.04% in Q1 as compared to 10.8% in the same period last year. 

In terms of sectors, The Infrastructure Projects segment secured order inflows of Rs 18,343 crore, during the quarter registering a growth of 66% compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The Energy Projects Segment secured orders valued at Rs 4,366 crore during the quarter.

