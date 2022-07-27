Home Business

Rupee falls 10 paise to 79.88 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 79.83 against the US dollar, then fell to 79.88 against the greenback, registering a decline of 10 paise over the last close.

Published: 27th July 2022 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Money, indian rupee, currency

Image of money for representational purpose. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated 10 paise to 79.88 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday tracking the strength of the greenback in the overseas market and firm crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 79.83 against the US dollar, then fell to 79.88 against the greenback, registering a decline of 10 paise over the last close. On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 79.78 against the American currency.

However, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.16 per cent at 107.02. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.13 per cent to USD 104.54 per barrel.

Forex traders said the overnight strength of the dollar, higher oil prices and month-end importers' demand for the dollar are likely to weigh on the domestic unit.

"Investors could refrain themselves from taking large positions ahead of monthly expiry and the US Fed decision in the evening," Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

ALSO READ | Rupee holding up well relative to other currencies, says RBI

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 49.34 points or 0.09 per cent lower at 55,219.15 points while the broader NSE Nifty was down 21.90 points or 0.13 per cent to 16,461.95 points.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,548.29 crore, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee US Dollar Foreign exchange Crude oil prices
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp