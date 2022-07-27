Home Business

Tata Motors loss widens to Rs 4,951 crore in April-June quarter

Published: 27th July 2022 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors

Tata Motors(Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Home-grown auto major Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,951 crore in the quarter ended June 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,450 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 71,935 crore as against Rs 66,406 crore in the year-ago period, the company added.

On a standalone basis, Tata Motors reported a net loss of Rs 181 crore, putting up a better performance from a net loss of Rs 1,321 crore in the year-ago period.

Standalone revenue from operations stood at Rs 14,874 crore as against Rs 6,577 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

