Back to work: Firms offer improved food and beverages to attract employees

Samiksha Goel By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Many employers have started calling their employees back to office and are being met with resistance. Amid high attrition rates, employers have found an interesting way to attract employees to offices with improved food and beverage (F&B) offerings.

Sandipan Mitra, CEO of Hungerbox, which manages F&B services for institutions including corporates, says employers are increasingly asking employees for things like food festivals, rotation of food in the cafeterias etc. to interest employees into coming to the office.

Mitra tells TNIE that 70% of their clients have asked for customisation in a bid to bring their employees back to the office. He says, “Because we cater to the largest corporations, each of them has their own perception and interests, so we customise solutions around F&B for each client. Over two-thirds of our clients have asked us to do something that’s customisation in some kind of intervention to get staff to offices.”

“They are looking at F&B as a tool to attract more employees to the office and we are helping them there,” says Mitra. Hungerbox; which caters to clients like Microsoft, Accenture and Simplilearn; manages services from cafeteria management, and vending machines to CXO lunch, and food for weekend interviews for large as well as small companies through an aggregation model, bridging the gap between food service providers and firms.

NEW DELHI: Many employers have started calling their employees back to office and are being met with resistance. Amid high attrition rates, employers have found an interesting way to attract employees to offices with improved food and beverage (F&B) offerings. Sandipan Mitra, CEO of Hungerbox, which manages F&B services for institutions including corporates, says employers are increasingly asking employees for things like food festivals, rotation of food in the cafeterias etc. to interest employees into coming to the office. Mitra tells TNIE that 70% of their clients have asked for customisation in a bid to bring their employees back to the office. He says, “Because we cater to the largest corporations, each of them has their own perception and interests, so we customise solutions around F&B for each client. Over two-thirds of our clients have asked us to do something that’s customisation in some kind of intervention to get staff to offices.” “They are looking at F&B as a tool to attract more employees to the office and we are helping them there,” says Mitra. Hungerbox; which caters to clients like Microsoft, Accenture and Simplilearn; manages services from cafeteria management, and vending machines to CXO lunch, and food for weekend interviews for large as well as small companies through an aggregation model, bridging the gap between food service providers and firms.