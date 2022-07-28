Home Business

Bajaj Finance shares continue to rally; jump nearly 11 per cent

The stock jumped 10.68 per cent to settle at Rs 7,076.30 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 11.15 per cent to Rs 7,107. On the NSE, it rallied 10.46 per cent to Rs 7,065.50 apiece.

Published: 28th July 2022 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Bajaj Auto. (Photo | PTI)

Bajaj Auto. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Bajaj Finance continued to rally on Thursday, climbing nearly 11 per cent after the company reported its highest-ever consolidated quarterly net profit for June quarter.

The stock was the biggest winner on both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty. The 30-share BSE benchmark ended at 1,041.47 points or 1.87 per cent higher at 56,857.79 and the Nifty advanced 287.80 points or 1.73 per cent to 16,929.60.

In two days, the company's market valuation has rallied by Rs 49,430.89 crore to Rs 4,28,419.89 crore on the BSE.

On Wednesday, shares of Bajaj Finance rose over 2 per cent after the earnings announcement. Bajaj Finance on Wednesday reported its highest-ever consolidated quarterly net profit at Rs 2,596 crore for the June quarter, helped by robust income. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,002 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose 38 per cent to Rs 9,283 crore during the quarter as against Rs 6,743 crore in the corresponding period last year.

