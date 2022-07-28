Home Business

Manufacturing sector gets USD 21 billion FDI in FY22, sees a 76 per cent increase

Singapore (27.01 per cent) and the US (17.94 per cent) have emerged as the top two investors during 2021-22 in India.

Published: 28th July 2022 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Dollars, FDI

For representational purposes. (File photo: PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The manufacturing sector attracted foreign direct investments worth USD 21.34 billion in 2021-22, an increase of 76 per cent year-on-year, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

It said the government has implemented several reforms under the FDI policy regime across sectors such as insurance, defence, telecom, financial services, pharmaceuticals, retail trading, and e-commerce.

Singapore (27.01 per cent) and the US (17.94 per cent) have emerged as the top two investors during 2021-22 in India.

These were followed by Mauritius (15.98 pet cent), the Netherlands (7.86 per cent) and Switzerland (7.31 per cent).

"FDI equity inflows in the manufacturing sectors have increased by 76 per cent in FY 2021-22 (USD 21.34 billion) compared to previous FY 2020-21 (USD 12.09 billion)," it added.

The ministry said that despite the ongoing pandemic and global developments, India received the "highest" annual FDI inflows of USD 84.83 billion in 2021-22.

Top five sates receiving highest FDI in 2021-22 are Karnataka (37.55 per cent), Maharashtra (26.26 per cent ), Delhi (13.93 per cent ), Tamil Nadu (5.10 per cent ) and Haryana (4.76 per cent ).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FDI Foreign Direct Investment
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp