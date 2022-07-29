Home Business

IKEA opens its third store in Mumbai

The company has planned an investment of Rs 6000 crore in Maharashtra and is expecting to attract close to 4 million visitors this year in Mumbai.

Published: 29th July 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Logo of IKEA. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

Home furnishings retailer IKEA on Thursday opened its third store in Mumbai at RCity Mall.  This is the retailer’s fifth store in India. 

The company has planned an investment of Rs 6000 crore in Maharashtra and is expecting to attract close to 4 million visitors this year in Mumbai. IKEA has employed 180 co-workers with 76% local coworkers and plans to hire more people from the local neighborhood, it said in a statement. “IKEA truly believes it will create the best work environment for its many coworkers, offering equal pay and growth opportunities for all.” 

