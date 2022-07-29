Home Business

No compromise on passenger safety, says Jyotiraditya Scindia on repeated snags in aircraft

An aircraft is a complex machine and has thousands of components and it may continue to be used for air operation subject to compliance with airworthiness requirements, he said.

Published: 29th July 2022 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Passenger safety is of paramount importance and there cannot be any compromise in that aspect, said Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on the repeated technical snags that occurred in domestic airlines.

Multiple incidents have been reported this year which have forced aircraft to either turn back to their originating station or land at their destination with degraded safety margins.

"We have taken decisive actions, (regulator) DGCA has done spot checks and audits and several actions were taken," the civil aviation minister said in a briefing.

A total of 478 technical snags were reported in the past year -- July 2021 - June 2022, the minister informed Lok Sabha in a written reply on Thursday.

"These technical snags are reported by the flight crew on receiving an aural/ visual warning in the cockpit or an indication of an inoperative/faulty system or while experiencing difficulty in handling/operating the aircraft," he further said.

ALSO READ | 'Confident of addressing DGCA's concerns': SpiceJet on grounding of 50 per cent of its flights

The DGCA on Wednesday ordered SpiceJet to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks after several of its planes reported technical malfunction recently.

Speaking to ANI, civil aviation regulator Director General of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Arun Kumar on Thursday said aircraft systems are reasonably robust and do have multiple redundancies but component failures do not imply that it is compromising the safety of the passengers.

"We are extremely proud of our pilots, who navigate occasional glitches with appropriate competence," the civil aviation regulator's chief said.

On being asked what was the major reason for such back-to-back technical snags and if has forced the regulator to rethink how much has it compromised passengers' safety, he said that expectation of no component failures despite the requisite maintenance works is "unscientific and naive".

An aircraft is a complex machine and has thousands of components and it may continue to be used for air operation subject to compliance with airworthiness requirements, he said.

ALSO READ | Aircraft technical snags: DGCA crackdown finds insufficient engineering staff certifying planes

Aviation is a highly process-driven sector and is the safest mode of transport globally. In 2021 and 2022, India had no fatal accidents.

Further, on being asked whether aeroplanes remaining non-functional for a long time during Covid were the underlying reasons for these snags, he replied that it may be possible.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Passenger Safety Jyotiraditya Scindia Domestic airlines DGCA
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp