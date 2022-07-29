Home Business

Singapore leads with highest FDI in India

Meanwhile, FDI equity inflow in manufacturing sectors has risen by 76% in FY 22 to $21.34 billion as compared with the previous fiscal at $12.09 billion.

Published: 29th July 2022 07:37 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Singapore, the US, Mauritius, the Netherlands and Switzerland have emerged as the top 5 countries, which brought the highest foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country, as per the commerce ministry data. Singapore’s contribution to FDI is the maximum at 27%, followed by the US at 17.94% and Mauritius at 15.98%.

“With over 3 decades of experience in driving FDI inflows into India, Mauritius has built a conducive and internationally-recognised ecosystem. It encompasses a solid regulatory system, ease of doing business and a host of global service providers, which provide necessary trust to investors to use the Mauritian platform for their Indian investments,” said Varounen Goinden, director and head of business development at Sanne Group, Mauritius.

The government said India has improved one position to 7th rank among the top 20 host economies for 2021, as per the UNCTAD World Investment Report 2022.  Meanwhile, FDI equity inflow in manufacturing sectors has risen by 76% in FY 22 at $21.34 billion as compared with the previous fiscal at $12.09 billion.

