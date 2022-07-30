Home Business

Amazon to shut down cloud storage service 'Drive' in 2023

The service was launched in March 2011 as a "secure cloud storage service for Amazon customers to back up their files".

Published: 30th July 2022 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon(Photo | AP)

Amazon (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO:  Tech giant Amazon has announced that its "Drive" cloud storage service is shutting down at the end of 2023. The service was launched in March 2011 as a "secure cloud storage service for Amazon customers to back up their files".

Customers were given 5GB of free storage with apps for Android, iOS, and the web, 9To5Google reported. The retailer is alerting users that have "files stored on Amazon Drive that are not supported by Amazon Photos".

In an email to customers, Amazon clarified that it is not shutting down its Apple or Google Photos competitor, and that this Drive deprecation is meant to "more fully focus our efforts on photos and video storage with Amazon Photos".

ALSO READ | Amazon posts loss for second-consecutive quarter even as revenue tops estimates

Stored pictures and videos should already be available in Amazon Photos, the report said. On January 31, 2023, Amazon Drive will no longer support new uploads. Starting December 31, 2023, users will no longer be able to view or download old content.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon Drive Cloud storage device Android Apple
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp