Ashok Leyland reports Rs 96 crore net profit in Q1

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Commercial vehicles manufacturer Ashok Leyland on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 96 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23 riding on higher sales.

It had incurred a net loss of Rs 324 crore in the same period last financial year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations more than doubled to `8,470 crores in the quarter from `4,088 crores in the April-June period a year ago, it added.

The company said its domestic light commercial vehicle (LCV) volumes stood at 14,384 units, up 66 per cent from the same period a year ago.

