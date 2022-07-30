Home Business

Ashok Leyland reports Rs 96 crore net profit in Q1

Commercial vehicles manufacturer Ashok Leyland on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 96 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2022-23 riding on higher sales. 

Published: 30th July 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

ashok-leyland-reuters-L

Ashok Leyland (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Commercial vehicles manufacturer Ashok Leyland on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 96 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23 riding on higher sales. 

It had incurred a net loss of Rs 324 crore in the same period last financial year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing. 

Revenue from operations more than doubled to `8,470 crores in the quarter from `4,088 crores in the April-June period a year ago, it added. 

The company said its domestic light commercial vehicle (LCV) volumes stood at 14,384 units, up 66 per cent from the same period a year ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Leyland net profit Revenue
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp