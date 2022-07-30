Swiggy announces permanent remote work for most of its employees

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Foodtech giant Swiggy on Friday announced a permanent work-from-anywhere for the majority of its employees. It said the decision was arrived at based on team needs and feedback from several managers and employees who vouched for the flexibility and increased productivity working from home has given them in the last two years. The food delivery platform’s employees are working out of 487 cities in 27 states and 4 UTs across the country.

Under the policy, the corporate, central business functions and technology teams will continue to work remotely and converge once every quarter at their base location for a week to promote in-person bonding.

However, employees in partner-facing roles are required to work from the office for a few days a week from their base locations.

Zerodha, Spinny and Meesho, among others, recently allowed remote work for most of its employees.

“At the core of our Future of Work is flexibility. Our focus was to enable employees with as much flexibility in their work life within the contours of their job. This led us to introducing ‘work from anywhere’ as a permanent option for employees giving them the convenience of flexible cycles of work and leisure wherever they may be,” Girish Menon, HR Head at Swiggy.

Swiggy said it will continue to invest in reimagining employee experience, innovations in work and workplace experience to build a remote-first organisation. Since 2020, Swiggy has been operating on a flexible working model for staff based on the nature of their work.

