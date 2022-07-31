 5G services by October first week, says Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: 5G services in the country are expected to begin by the first week of October, said Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday. Addressing the press at an event in Mumbai, the minister said India will have much faster rollout of 5G compared to many other geographies because other costs are significantly under control. “Once auction is completed, we will immediately start allocating spectrum to the companies. After allocation, the companies will have to install equipment and this process normally takes 7 to 8 months. However, we have already asked them to do it soon. Hopefully, by October we will start the services of 5G,” said Vaishnaw. He said even after so many years the US has just 50,000 5G sites, but India is expecting to roll out within the next two years.