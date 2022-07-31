Home Business

 5G services by October first week, says Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

5G services in the country are expected to begin by the first week of October, said telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday.

Published: 31st July 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

5G

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: 5G services in the country are expected to begin by the first week of October, said Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday. Addressing the press at an event in Mumbai, the minister said India will have much faster rollout of 5G compared to many other geographies because other costs are significantly under control.

“Once auction is completed, we will immediately start allocating spectrum to the companies. After allocation, the companies will have to install equipment and this process normally takes 7 to 8 months. However, we have already asked them to do it soon. Hopefully, by October we will start the services of 5G,” said Vaishnaw.  He said even after so many years the US has just 50,000 5G sites, but India is expecting to roll out within the next two years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
5G Ashwini Vaishnaw Auction
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp