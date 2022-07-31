Mahindra & Mahindra claims 1 lakh Scorpio-N booked in 30 minutes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has claimed that it recorded 1,00,000 bookings for the all-new Scorpio-N within 30 minutes of booking commencement at 11 am on Saturday, translating into an ex-showroom value of Rs 18,000 crore ($2.3 billion).

It even said that enthusiasm for the SUV was so high that it recorded 25,000 bookings within the first one minute. This claim, however, was challenged by many prospective buyers on social media who said that M&M’s payment gateway partner was unable to process the request in the first few minutes when the booking commenced. Few also questioned whether the automaker is just creating hype as it would only be able to deliver 20,000 units in 2022.

Responding to this, M&M chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted, “There was a brief glitch with the payment gateway provider. We assure all customers that their time stamp prior to payment is duly recorded, so each customer will have their rightful place in the order sequence…”

The deliveries of Scorpio-N will begin on September 26, 2022, onwards. Over 20,000 units of the SUV are planned for delivery by December 2022 wherein Z8L variant will be prioritised. Mahindra will inform the customers about their delivery date by the end of August 2022.

M&M also said that the booking website handled the huge rush of orders well, but there was a brief glitch with the payment gateway provider. It also assured the customers that their time stamp prior to payment is duly recorded on the booking platform, so each customer will have their rightful place in the order sequence and accordingly the first 25,000 will be considered for introductory prices based on this sequence, it said.

Prices for the subsequent bookings will be as per the prices prevalent at the time of delivery. M&M has priced Scorpio-N between Rs 11.99 lakh- Rs 21.45 lakh (introductory price). Scorpio-N 4WD variants will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2.45 lakhs over the respective 2WD variants.

Scorpio-N is offered with two engine options in India. The first gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor, which churns out 197 bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque. The second engine option is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit that puts out up to 173 bhp of power and 400 Nm of torque, depending on the variant. The SUV comes with a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s 4 XPLOR 4WD system.

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has claimed that it recorded 1,00,000 bookings for the all-new Scorpio-N within 30 minutes of booking commencement at 11 am on Saturday, translating into an ex-showroom value of Rs 18,000 crore ($2.3 billion). It even said that enthusiasm for the SUV was so high that it recorded 25,000 bookings within the first one minute. This claim, however, was challenged by many prospective buyers on social media who said that M&M’s payment gateway partner was unable to process the request in the first few minutes when the booking commenced. Few also questioned whether the automaker is just creating hype as it would only be able to deliver 20,000 units in 2022. Responding to this, M&M chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted, “There was a brief glitch with the payment gateway provider. We assure all customers that their time stamp prior to payment is duly recorded, so each customer will have their rightful place in the order sequence…” The deliveries of Scorpio-N will begin on September 26, 2022, onwards. Over 20,000 units of the SUV are planned for delivery by December 2022 wherein Z8L variant will be prioritised. Mahindra will inform the customers about their delivery date by the end of August 2022. M&M also said that the booking website handled the huge rush of orders well, but there was a brief glitch with the payment gateway provider. It also assured the customers that their time stamp prior to payment is duly recorded on the booking platform, so each customer will have their rightful place in the order sequence and accordingly the first 25,000 will be considered for introductory prices based on this sequence, it said. Prices for the subsequent bookings will be as per the prices prevalent at the time of delivery. M&M has priced Scorpio-N between Rs 11.99 lakh- Rs 21.45 lakh (introductory price). Scorpio-N 4WD variants will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2.45 lakhs over the respective 2WD variants. Scorpio-N is offered with two engine options in India. The first gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor, which churns out 197 bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque. The second engine option is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit that puts out up to 173 bhp of power and 400 Nm of torque, depending on the variant. The SUV comes with a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s 4 XPLOR 4WD system.