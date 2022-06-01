STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GreenZo Energy plans Rs 400 crore investment to set up electrolyser factory 

Published: 01st June 2022 06:43 PM

Investment

By PTI

NEW DELHI: GreenZo Energy on Wednesday said it is planning to invest up to Rs 400 crore to set up a 250 MW electrolyser factory.

The company will also spend Rs 70 crore on R&D (Research & Development) for the production of the green hydrogen electrolyzer in 2022-23, the company said.

In a statement, the company said, "It plans to set up a 250 MW electrolyser factory, which would consume an investment of Rs 3-4 billion by the end of 2025.

This will ensure the availability of end-to-end solutions within the country and cut down dependence on imports for this key equipment.

Local production of electrolysers is crucial to bringing the cost of green hydrogen to USD 1-2 per kilogram by 2030".

Sandeep Agarwal, founder and Chairman of GreenZo Energy, said the company will invest over Rs 70 million in the R&D department on technology for production of the green hydrogen electrolyzer in 2022-23.

The statement did not provide any further information related to the location of the plant.

Comments

