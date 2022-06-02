STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Home loans, EMIs get dearer days ahead of RBI MPC meet

PNB and ICICI Bank have raised their internal benchmark or marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by 15 basis points (bps) and 30 bps each effective June 1.

Published: 02nd June 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Home loan

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Floating rate home loans and EMIs are set to rise. Two big lenders - PNB and ICICI Bank and the country’s largest mortgage financier, HDFC - on Wednesday raised their lending rates ahead of the MPC meeting next week, where markets are pricing in a repo rate hike of 35 bps.

PNB and ICICI Bank have raised their internal benchmark or marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by 15 basis points (bps) and 30 bps each effective June 1. A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. MCLR has substituted the base rate and is the minimum rate below which a bank cannot lend. Its formula is based on the bulk deposits rate.

If the latter rises, the bank raises the MCLR. PNB’s overnight tenor has risen to 6.75% from 6.6% , one month to 6.8% from 6.65%, three months to 6.9% from 6.75%, six months to 7.10% from 6.95%, one year to 7.4% from 7.25% and three year tenor to 7.7% from 7.55%, the bank said in a notification to the stock exchanges. HDFC, on the other hand, raised its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) on housing loans, on which its adjustable-rate home loans are benchmarked, by 5 bps with effect from June 1. MCLR like the externally benchmarked linked lending rates rises when the repo rate increases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EMIs PNB Home Loans Rate ICICI HDFC Lending rates
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp