STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

No LPG subsidy to households, Rs 200 LPG dole limited to Ujjwala beneficiaries

The government has limited subsidy on cooking gas LPG for only 9 crore poor women and other beneficiaries who got free connections under the Ujjwala scheme.

Published: 02nd June 2022 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

LPG Cylinder

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The government has limited subsidy on cooking gas LPG for only 9 crore poor women and other beneficiaries who got free connections under the Ujjwala scheme and the remaining users including households will pay the market price.

Oil Secretary Pankaj Jain at a news briefing said no subsidy is paid on cooking gas since June 2020 and the only subsidy that is provided is the one that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on March 21.

"There was no subsidy for LPG users since the early days of Covid. Since then the only subsidy is one which had been introduced now for Ujjwala beneficiaries," he said.

Sitharaman had while announcing a cut in excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6, stated that Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries will get Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy for 12 bottles in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels.

A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,003 in the national capital.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries will get Rs 200 subsidy directly in their bank account and the effective price for them would be Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

For the rest, it will cost Rs 1,003 in Delhi.

The Rs 200 subsidy will cost the government Rs 6,100 crore, she had said.

"Subsidies by definition are not designed to get entrenched and increased. Subsidies by definition have to be degressive," Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said at the same conference.

The government ended subsidies on petrol in June 2010 and on diesel in November 2014. The same on kerosene ended a couple of years later. And now subsidies on LPG for most have effectively been ended.

However, unlike petrol, diesel and kerosene, there is no formal order ending the subsidies.

The country has nearly 30. 5 crore LPG connections.

Of this, 9 crore have been provided under PM Ujjwala Yojana.

On prices, Puri said the rates of "LPG for domestic consumers have gone up by just 7 per cent in last 6 months whereas the Saudi CP (the benchmark used to price LPG) has gone up by 43 per cent. This is the reality."

Non-subsidised or market priced LPG, which most users other than Ujjwala pay, have gone up by Rs 103.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder since October 2021 and by almost Rs 200 in one year.

A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 809 in June 2021.

Its prices were raised by about Rs 90 in the next four months.

Prices were hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder in March and then again in May, rates went up by Rs 3.50.

"We have been, thanks to sound policies, insulating our users from the tremors in the international market and the turmoil," Puri said referring to the rise in rates in Saudi CP and the ones in India.

He also refuted reports of a drop in the purchase of refills by Ujjwala beneficiaries once they exhaust their first cylinder post getting free connections.

This was attributed to the high prices of LPG.

"It is completely untrue," he said.

Users taking only one refill has come down from 181 crore during 2019-20 to 1.08 crore in 2021-22 and a majority of customers have taken more than one refill.

Also, the per capita consumption of Ujjwala users has increased from 3.01 to 3.68 cylinders during 2021-22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LPG subsidy Ujjwala scheme
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp