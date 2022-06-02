Tata, Mahindra shine; Maruti, Hyundai see another gloomy month

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two homegrown automajors - Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra - reported healthy sales numbers for the month of May 2022, while market leader Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) and Korean carmaker Hyundai (HMIL) continued to report below par monthly sales figures.

MSIL sold 124,474 passenger vehicles (PV) in the domestic market last month as against 121,995 units sold in April 2022 and 133,861 units in March 2022. These figures are much lower than 1.50 lakh plus units MSIL generally dispatches per month in the Indian market.

“The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact,” repeated MSIL in a regulatory filing. The drop in sales for MSIL also comes as demand for smaller cars continues to shrink.

Hyundai’s month-on-month sales registered a noticeable decline as the carmaker sold 42,293 units in May 2022 as against 44,001 units sold in April 2022. With this decline, Hyundai lost its rank to Tata Motors of being the second-largest carmaker. Tata Motors sold 43,341 PV in May 2022 including a record 3,454 electric vehicles, thanks to its top seller Nexon EV. In April 2022, Tata Motors, which seems to be managing its semiconductor requirement better than other players, had sold 41,587 units in April 2022.

Hyundai’s facility in Chennai observed the scheduled biannual maintenance shut down leading to no production for 6 days in the month, which is said to have reduced the vehicle availability in the month. The automaker says starting this month the production will be enhanced to cater to the high demand for domestic and export markets.

Mahindra & Mahindra had a stellar May 2022. Mahindra sold 26,904 PVs in May 2022, up 19% from 22,526 units sold in April 2022. Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, “We are witnessing strong bookings and have a robust pipeline. We announced the launch of Scorpio-N, which is generating very high interest levels and promises to be yet another blockbuster from Mahindra. Kia India registered sales of 18,718 units in April 2022, a near 2% fall in sales.