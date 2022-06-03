STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Two-third of payments to be non-cash by 2026

Over the past five years, the country’s digital payments have witnessed a significant growth and according to the report, the country’s digital payments market is at an inflection point.

Published: 03rd June 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

digital payment, online payment, online shopping

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Of every three payment transactions, two will be non-cash or digital by 2026, and UPI (Unified Payments Interface) has supercharged the target of India’s transition to non-cash payments, according to a report. Currently, two out of five transactions are non-cash.

The report by digital payments major PhonePe and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) says the value of digital payments will jump three-fold from the present $3 trillion to $10 trillion by 2026, and digital payments will constitute nearly 65% of all payments in another four years.

According to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI processed Rs 10 lakh crore worth of transactions in May alone, and for FY22, the platform processed transactions of Rs 83.45 lakh crore. UPI transactions are at approximately 9x of credit and debit card transactions in volume terms in FY22.

Over the past five years, the country’s digital payments have witnessed a significant growth and according to the report, the country’s digital payments market is at an inflection point. The report also highlights that UPI saw about a 9x transaction volume increase in the past three years, increasing from 5 billion transactions in FY19 to about 46 billion transactions in FY22; accounting for more than 60% of non-cash transaction volumes in FY22.

The major contribution for the digital payments’ growth is from merchant payments, and fintech players have been key drivers of UPI adoption in India. However, the report points out that Tier 3 cities remain underpenetrated, with significant scope for growth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Unified Payments Interface BCG NPCI FY22
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp