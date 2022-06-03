Web design firm CSS Founder is contributing to digital India growth

By Express News Service

CSS Founder is a path breaking website designing company which is leading with the vision of ‘Make in India’. Having made thousands of compelling websites across boundaries, CSS Founder embarks with a diversified clientele across India, UAE and the UK, US. The biggest USP of CSS Founder is that it caters to website designing for businesses from any area, background, and financial capacity.

Working under the mentorship of founder Imran Khan, the firm is known for their reliable, affordable and credible website designing services that will bring all businesses on the digital map. Since its inception in the year 2016, CSS Founder is committed to catering to the business community with 'Made in India' websites and giving back to the community with robust campaigns such as 'Free Food for Needy Children'. During the pandemic, CSS Founder fed many and distributed ration to several needy.

"We are driven by the dream of enabling even a business to have a website. In today's day and age, a website is the mirror of your business. No matter which industry you come from. We are overjoyed to have been able to empower scores of businesses with the power of 'Made in India' websites globally and our ambition is only furthering with the response across boundaries ", Khan.

The company is determined to strengthen its foothold in the US and has already undertaken several projects that speak of its precision, expertise and reach. But what's more touching is the firm's pledge towards CSR activities.

The clientele of CSS Founder takes pride in being aware of the fact that 10-15% of their contribution is directly aimed towards feeding or distributing rations to the underprivileged. CSS Founder ranks on the top for best website design services in any city in the UAE and is expanding rapidly into the US markets. In a world where business owners and service sellers are tired of getting different quotes for websites that often leads to their exploitation, CSS Founder works under the principle of homogenous charge slabs so that any individual/startup or business is fueled with the power of digital presence through websites.

"I wish to send across the message of taking small but substantial efforts in the pursuit of giving it back to society. I urge the new-age startups and our fellow businesses to do their bit towards helping the needy. To make something big, we have to start putting small efforts and for this, it is essential that we have a vision of giving it to those who cannot offer us anything but their prayers", says Khan.