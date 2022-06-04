STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Xiaomi India rejigs top deck, appoints Alvin Tse as General Manager 

Anuj Sharma, who was previously appointed as Poco India’s country director, will be rejoining Xiaomi India as its chief marketing officer.

Published: 04th June 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Xiaomi India, which is being probed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and other government agencies, on Friday announced various organisational changes “for the next phase of growth”. 

Alvin Tse, a Xiaomi Global founding team member, POCO founding member, and former general manager of Xiaomi Indonesia, will assume the role of general manager, Xiaomi India. Being a British national and true global citizen, Alvin has helped Xiaomi expand successfully into many global markets, the smartphone maker said. 

Anuj Sharma, who was previously appointed as Poco India’s country director, will be rejoining Xiaomi India as its chief marketing officer. The company also said Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi’s face in India, transitioned to a global role as Group vice-president who is currently responsible for international strategy including international marketing and PR. 

The appointment comes a month after the ED seized Rs 5,551.27 crore from bank accounts of Xiaomi India in connection with the ‘illegal outward remittances’. The order, however, was stayed by the Karnataka high court. Xiaomi India, one of India’s leading smartphone sellers, maintains that it acts according to the local laws and hasn’t been involved in any wrongdoing. 

It has also accused ED officials of making threats of physical violence during the investigation, which was termed ‘baseless’ by the agency. In April this year, Jain had appeared before the ED in connection with a probe linked to the alleged contravention of foreign exchange law. Xiaomi’s tussle with Indian authorities comes in the backdrop of a worsening relationship between India and China and the crackdown of Chinese tech companies in India by the central government. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Xiaomi India Directorate of Enforcement Xiaomi Global POCO ED
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp