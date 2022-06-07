STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aster DM Healthcare, Skye Air Mobility join hands for deliveries through drones

According to the agreement, Aster DM Healthcare will leverage Skye Air's drone technology for delivery of diagnostic samples and medicines initially in Calicut and further across Kerala.

Published: 07th June 2022 04:55 PM

Drone

Drone image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aster DM Healthcare on Tuesday said it has commenced drone delivery trials with drone technology-based logistics firm Skye Air Mobility in Kerala. The companies recently joined hands to transport essential medicine and critical lab samples from Aster MIMS Hospital to Aster Mother Hospital Areekode using drones.

According to the agreement, Aster DM Healthcare will leverage Skye Air's drone technology for delivery of diagnostic samples and medicines initially in Calicut and further across Kerala. "In the first phase of the experiment, a drone connection was established between Aster Mother Areekode and Aster MIMS Calicut. If it turns out to be successful, our drones will be able to reach every home in our state in case of an emergency and execute such transfers effortlessly," Aster Kerala and Oman Cluster Regional Director Farhan Yasin said in a statement.

Skye Air Mobility CEO Ankit Kumar said the trials aim to demonstrate a faster supply chain for sample collection by effectively using drone delivery technology. "The technology illustrates the cost effectiveness and reduction in delivery time," he added.

These trial runs will result in commercial roll-outs in different locations for the healthcare service provider across India, Kumar noted.

