Essar Oil crosses 0.8 mmscmd mark in coal bed methane production

The company said it is committed to contributing to India's vision of becoming a ''Gas Based Economy' in the next decade, by ramping up its CBM gas production.

Published: 07th June 2022 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Oil Refinery

An employee walks inside the premises of an oil refinery of Essar Oil, which runs India's second biggest private sector refinery, in Vadinar in the western state of Gujarat, India. | Reuters

By PTI

DURGAPUR (WEST BENGAL): Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL) on Tuesday said it has crossed the 0.8 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) mark of coal bed methane production and is inching towards the benchmark of 1.0 mmscmd post commissioning of the Urja Ganga Pipeline.

The company said it is committed to contributing to India's vision of becoming a ''Gas Based Economy'' in the next decade, by ramping up its CBM gas production. "The importance of domestic gas in the energy basket for a developing country like India is extremely crucial considering the uptrend in gas demand, price and rising import bills," EOGEPL CEO and Director Pankaj Kalra said.

"The unavoidable delay in the GAIL Urja Ganga trunk line caused numerous challenges for us. However, steady efforts and technological applications to ramp up gas production to double the production and cross 0.8 mmscmd has brought us back on track," he said.

EOGEPL said its next milestone remains 1.0 mmscmd of CBM production.

The future ramp-up will be an integration of re-fracturing and revival of wells, alongside fresh technological applications, many of which will boast of its first time application in CBM in India, the company said.

EOGEPL is engaged in Raniganj East CBM Block in West Bengal. As of now, EOGEPL operates around 350 wells in the block and since May 2021.

