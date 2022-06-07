STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

The government then filed fresh papers with Sebi to sell its 3.5% stake in the firm to raise Rs 21,000 crore.

Published: 07th June 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: LIC’s IPO, which was supposed to be India’s Aramco (Saudi’s oil giant) moment, is turning out to be another flop show.  Shares of the state-owned insurer fell another 3% to close at Rs 777.40 apiece and its market capitalisation came down to Rs 4,91,705 crore (Monday’s closing) against a m-cap of Rs 6,00,242 crore based on the upper end of its IPO price.

LIC’s valuation falling below Rs 5 lakh crore-mark is a significant event, given the government, its sole stakeholder then was first considering listing the company at a valuation of Rs 12 lakh crore. In February, the government filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for IPO approval to sell nearly 5% of its stake in LIC. The IPO’s size at that time was pegged at Rs 60,000 crore, while LIC’s valuation was pegged at Rs 12 lakh crore.

This valuation received backlash from domestic as well as foreign portfolio investors, with many calling it very expensive, especially in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war and tightening monetary policy by the US Fed and India’s RBI to control inflation. The government then filed fresh papers with Sebi to sell its 3.5% stake in the firm to raise Rs 21,000 crore.

Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities, said the latest quarterly results didn’t excite investors (especially institutional) to buy the stock and the fact that the determination of embedded value of LIC late was not taken well by the investors. Currently, LIC’s embedded value is estimated at Rs 5.4 lakh crore. 

He added that retail and HNI investors could be selling the stock after getting tired of waiting over 2 weeks post listing. VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said besides the poor Q4FY2022 show, the negative market sentiments and the lacklustre performance of financial services sector also has contributed to the fall of the stock. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LIC IPO Aramco
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp