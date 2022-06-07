STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to market generic acne drug

A combination of Adapalene (a retinoid) and Benzoyl Peroxide (an antibiotic and skin-peeling agent), the gel is used to decrease the number and severity of acne pimples.

Published: 07th June 2022 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Zydus Cadila plant

Representational image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide topical gel, used to treat acne, in the American market.

The drug firm has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the product, it said in a statement. A combination of Adapalene (a retinoid) and Benzoyl Peroxide (an antibiotic and skin-peeling agent), the gel is used to decrease the number and severity of acne pimples.

Adapalene works by affecting the growth of cells and decreasing swelling and inflammation, and Benzoyl Peroxide works by reducing the amount of acne-causing bacteria and by causing the skin to dry and peel off.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's topical facility at Ahmedabad, Zydus Lifesciences noted. As per IQVIA MAT April 22 data, Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide Topical Gel had a market size of USD 195 million in the US.

Zydus Group now has 315 approvals and has so far filed over 420 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04, the drug firm said. Shares of the drug firm were trading 2.28 per cent down at Rs 356.35 apiece on the BSE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zydus Lifesciences USFDA USFDA approval
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp