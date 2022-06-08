STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Centre's policy measures helped India deal with crises: Nirmala Sitharaman

The minister said that various steps taken by the government since 2014 helped keep the economy and people afloat in difficult times and its targeted approach during the pandemic helped citizens.

Published: 08th June 2022 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Policy measures undertaken by the NDA-led government helped the country navigating through the challenges like Covid pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, followed by inflation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday at an event here. 

These measures included Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), good and services tax (GST), various banking reforms and corporate tax reduction, among others.

Speaking at the Iconic Day Celebrations under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the minister said the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) for free dry ration to 80 crore poor people every month, Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) have received global appreciation.

Citing a study, she said the probability of people cutting down consumption utilities has declined by 75% across the country due to PMGKY. The scheme also reduced the probability of borrowing money by 67% of all the beneficiaries.

Also, as of March 2022, loans sanctioned under ECLGS scheme have crossed Rs 3.19 lakh crore, said Sitharaman while further adding that the scheme has now been extended till 2023.  

Besides this, Ajay Seth, Economic Affairs Secretary, said the government and RBI are taking both the fiscal and monetary measures to moderate inflation and push growth. His response came after the RBI hiked repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.9% to contain the raging inflation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman policy Covid 19 GST
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp